Every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV series in the works

The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021)

We're going to have to wait a bit before we see the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu again, but the timeline won't have to wait - The Book of Boba Fett picks up directly where the events of the Mandalorian season 2 finale left off. That means likely cameos from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and other Mando players, though the real focus here will be on fan-favorite Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) who is finally getting a chance to headline his own show alongside bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Also bringing the Mandalorian touch is writer-director Robert Rodriguez who directed an episode of the Disney+ show in its second season.

