Every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV series in the works
From Andor to Rogue Squadron, everything Star Wars heading to theaters and Disney+.
When George Lucas opened up the curtain on a galaxy far, far away, he could have never imagined that his intrepid space film would launch a universe that included dozens of follow-up films, television shows, radio plays, cartoons, and theme park rides. Star Wars content has never been in short supply by any means, but after the back-to-back releases of Last Jedi and Solo, then Disney studio chief Bob Iger made the decision to scale back on theatrical output just as Mandalorian was starting production for Disney+.
But that doesn't mean we don't have a ton of new Star Wars content to look forward to on both the movies and the television side. Lucasfilm has no shortage of new properties debuting over the next few years, and with projects in the works that stretch into 2023 and beyond, the slate is more massive than ever.
Here are all the new Star Wars shows and movies on the way.
The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021)
We're going to have to wait a bit before we see the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu again, but the timeline won't have to wait - The Book of Boba Fett picks up directly where the events of the Mandalorian season 2 finale left off. That means likely cameos from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and other Mando players, though the real focus here will be on fan-favorite Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) who is finally getting a chance to headline his own show alongside bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Also bringing the Mandalorian touch is writer-director Robert Rodriguez who directed an episode of the Disney+ show in its second season.
Visions (TBD, 2021)
Star Wars: Visions is Lucasfilm's foray into the world of anime - ten short animated films made by Japanese anime filmmakers that will bring a fresh perspective to a galaxy far, far away.
Andor (2022)
Rogue One star Diego Luna will reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor in the character's stand-alone series Andor, which is slated to be released in 2022. Few details have been released so far, but Genevieve O'Reilly has been confirmed to reprise her role as Mon Mothma, which should (and could) lead to some larger galaxy tie-ins. Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Carl Staller will also star.
Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)
Leading a show that feels like it's been years in the making, Ewan McGregor will finally return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new show set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen has also been confirmed to return as Darth Vader. The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Mandalorian, and will also feature Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton , Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend , O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie.
The Mandolorian season 3 (TBD)
At some point - most likely in 2022, after The Book of Boba Fett has premiered - we'll get another season of The Mandalorian. Until then, we'll have to wait to see our next adventures with Din Djarin and the Darksaber, or if we'll see Grogu and Luke Skywalker again.
Rogue Squadron (December 23, 2023)
The next big screen Star Wars adventure will be Rogue Squadron, helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy teased the movie would "introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high-speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy."
Ahsoka (TBD)
One of Clone Wars' most popular characters, who made her live-action debut in Mandolorian last year, will headline her own series. Dave Filioni will executive produce the series starring Rosario Dawson with showrunner Jon Favreau.
Rangers of the New Republic (TBD)
The Rangers of The New Republic series will follow the band of X-wing pilots. Set within the timeline of Mandalorian, the show will intersect with other Disney+ shows like Ahsoka and help build a more comprehensive Star Wars universe on the small screen.
Lando (TBD)
Dear White People's Justin Simien will develop Star Wars: Lando, a new stand-alone series for the character of Lando Calrissian that will air on Disney+. So far, there's no update on who will star as the titular smuggler, but fans are hoping Donald Glover, who portrayed the character in 2016's Solo, will return for the series. (Could fans see Billy Dee Williams return as an older Lando again? No word yet, but after his appearance in Rise of Skywalker, at least fans know he's still available.)
The Acolyte (TBD)
This new Star Wars series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is "a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."
A Droid Story (TBD)
A new animated feature will blend traditional Star Wars animation with epic visual effects from Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic division in A Droid Story. Set to premiere on Disney+, the film will introduce a new hero guided by the iconic duo of R2-D2 and C-3PO "on a mission known only to them."
Untitled Taika Waititi film (TBD)
After helming the season 1 of Mandalorian and and voicing the droid IG-11, Taika Waititi will helm a story of his own. Waititi will direct and co-write a brand new film in the Star Wars universe.
Untitled Kevin Feige film (TBD)
Marvel's head honcho is taking on a new challenge: developing a film that he will produce for Lucasfilm and Disney. Little is known about the film Feige is planning to create, but he tells EW he's concentrating on just a Star Wars movie, not a series.
Untitled J.D. Dillard project (TBD)
Sleight filmmaker J.D. Dillard is working on a new Star Wars feature with Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Matt Owens. It's rumored that the film will take place on Exegol, the hidden Sith planet last seen in The Rise of Skywalker.
Untitled Rian Johnson trilogy (TBD)
Back in 2017, EW reported that Rian Johnson was being tapped to create an entirely new Star Wars trilogy that Lucasfilm says will be "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga." So far, not much else is known about the project but Johnson has confirmed that it's still in the works.
