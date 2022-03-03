Watch Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton get their Mr. and Mrs. Smith on in All the Old Knives trailer

All's fair in love and war for Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in All the Old Knives.

EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for their new thriller, in which the actors get their Mr. and Mrs. Smith on playing CIA spies who also happen to be ex-lovers — and now potential enemies — as they work to uncover a mole on their former team.

All the Old Knives Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in 'All the Old Knives' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Directed by Janus Metz and based on the book by Olen Steinhauer (who also penned the script), All the Old Knives follows veteran operative Henry Pelham (Pine) as he tries to find out which CIA agent from his former station in Vienna leaked information that led to a tragic plane hijacking. As he travels from Austria to England to California, he is forced to reunite with his former colleague and lover Celia Harrison (Newton) to figure out if she's innocent or guilty. Their reconnection blurs "the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal," according to the film's logline.

The trailer is full of heated stares, knowing smirks, and sizzling chemistry between Pine and Newton that will have you questioning — along with both of their characters — who is playing who, exactly, in this game of cat and mouse.

All the Old Knives, also starring Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce, premieres in select theaters and on Prime Video on April 8. Watch the exclusive trailer above now.