All the Old Knives star Thandiwe Newton reveals why she prefers movies to TV

All the Old Knives, the new spy film landing on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, is a familiar story setup for Thandiwe Newton, who stars alongside Chris Pine. Like Newton's previous work on Westworld and Reminiscence, All the Old Knives is a puzzle-box mystery that both the characters and viewers must untangle as the story unfolds.

The main story is set in the present, with Harry Pelham (Pine) and Celia Favreau (Newton) meeting up years removed from their work together in the CIA. The film, directed by Janus Metz Pedersen, flashes back and forth between their reunion dinner and a violent 2012 incident where terrorists hijacked a passenger plane — apparently with help from inside the CIA. Both Pelham and Favreau suspect the other of being that mole, and the dinner is meant to prove the truth once and for all.

With a 101-minute running time, All the Old Knives is a lot more streamlined than the epic multi-season scale of Westworld, but Newton tells EW that she actually prefers that.

"I do prefer film because there's an intensity and a need to complete the story in an hour and a half," Newton says. "It's a hard task and I think we're getting further and further away from it. It's making us a bit flabby and lazy in storytelling. So I really enjoyed this kind of pulling it all back together and having a clearer direction. It is very powerful, locking people's attention in for that amount of time. It's like the sweet spot, it excites me."

On top of that, Newton especially likes the grounded style of All the Old Knives in comparison to the larger-than-life blockbusters that flood theaters these days.

"It's a tricky film to make in some ways because people aren't necessarily primed for these love stories anymore," Newton says. "People want a different kind of movie: More kinetic and overblown, taking you out of your reality as opposed to helping you understand your reality, you know? But I love these kinds of movies where it's placed in an environment, in a situation, that is actually familiar to us now."

All the Old Knives is streaming now on Prime Video. Watch EW's interview with Newton and Pine above.

