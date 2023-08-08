Watch the exclusive trailer for the new horror movie starring Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield.

Stranger Things star trades the Upside Down for new hellscape in All Fun and Games trailer

Natalia Dyer is ditching demogorgons in Hawkins for demons in Salem.

The Stranger Things actor stars in the new horror movie All Fun and Games, in which a group of teens must battle an evil spirit in a series of dangerous games. EW can exclusively reveal the trailer for the film (watch above), which also stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass).

All Fun and Games Natalia Dyer in 'All Fun and Games.' | Credit: Vertical

The trailer begins with a barrage of unsettling imagery — we see Butterfield's character Marcus with an X carved into his forehead, as well as a tense struggle between Dyer's character Billie and an unknown assailant.

From there, we're introduced to the characters as they decide how to spend their evening — will they head to a local party or enjoy a night in with the house to themselves?

We then see Billie's younger brother Jo (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) stumble upon a cursed knife, which seems to have ties to violent crimes from Salem's past. Under the influence of the weapon (or perhaps a demon within?), Jo forces his sister and her friends to play a game with him and perform a ritual with the knife.

All Fun and Games The poster for 'All Fun and Games.' | Credit: Vertical

After reading the inscription on the knife ("Tell me demon, am I it?"), Marcus then takes on a sinister new voice and persona, and spends the remainder of the trailer terrorizing his friends with torturous games of hide-and-seek and hangman. "It only ends when he wins," one character says.

The trailer ends with the characters ominously chanting "I will play, I won't quit" as they face off against the demon.

All Fun and Games releases in theaters and on VOD on Sept. 1. Watch the trailer above.

