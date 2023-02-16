"As much as it was a shock to my system to open the door, it was also the least surprising thing that's happened this year," Franco quipped.

Sometimes nudist — and very fun wife — Alison Brie just wants her husband to calm down.

The actress streaked through the corridors of a Los Angeles hotel in an attempt to quell husband Dave Franco's nerves ahead of the premiere of their new rom-com, Somebody I Used to Know.

Brie captured the moment on Instagram, and from the looks of Franco's reaction, this may have happened about a thousand times before.

"Get out of the hall," an unfazed Franco says.

To which Brie replies, "I've done three laps already!"

The couple discussed the kooky moment on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. "As much as it was a shock to my system to open the door, it was also the least surprising thing that's happened this year," quipped Franco. "To find her naked in the hallway of The London hotel."

Brie, a self-proclaimed "big streaker," told PEOPLE earlier this month that she's a "very comfortable naked person," with her streaking dating back to her college years.

However, her husband does not have quite the same comfort level. "I've spent years talking Dave into accepting my comfort with nudity," Brie said. "He's comfortable with me being nude at our home, but in public, he's more averse to it."

The actress, who previously worked with Franco on the 2020 horror film The Rental, reunites with her husband for the second time in Somebody I Used to Know. The Franco-directed film stars Brie as Ally, a workaholic producer who returns to her hometown and reconnects with her high school sweetheart, Sean (Jay Ellis); things get complicated when Ally learns Sean is about to marry a woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Alison Brie (L) and writer / director Dave Franco attend the Film Independent "Somebody I Used to Know" Special Screening and Q&A at Harmony Gold on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Alison Brie and Dave Franco | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The idea for the film came at the end of 2019, when the two visited Franco's hometown in Northern California and conceived a story about "going home and confronting who you used to be compared to who you are now and how you feel about all that."

Brie recently told EW the collaboration developed organically. "Once we were on the set of The Rental, everything went so well and I realized how much I loved being directed by Dave," she said. "I have so much respect for him, and I trust him so much. He knows me better than anyone in the world. It made for an ideal acting scenario where I knew I could take big risks as an actor and Dave was going to protect me."

Somebody I Used to Know is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.