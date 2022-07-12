Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, and Fred Armisen also star in the kooky comedy from director Jeff Baena.

Alison Brie's idyllic trip to Italy delves into chaos and mystery in Spin Me Round trailer

An educational program for restauranteurs in sun-soaked Italy takes a chaotic turn in Spin Me Round, director Jeff Baena's latest comedic collaboration with Alison Brie.

Brie stars as the manager of an Italian restaurant chain who wins an all-expensed trip to the company's institute in scenic Florence, where she meets the chain's wealthy and charismatic owner (Alessandro Nivola) alongside a group of eccentric American franchise owners. She hopes for romance and adventure but is soon met with pandemonium (and possibly murder...?), per EW and PEOPLE's first look trailer, below.

Aubrey Plaza, who also frequently collaborates with husband Baena, stars as Nivola's assistant, a mysterious figure who appears to play a central role in the chaotic adventures that ensue. "I think something weird might be going on," a character played by Zach Woods says in the trailer. The star-studded cast also features Molly Shannon, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker, Debby Ryan, Fred Armisen, and Lil Rey Howery.

Spin Me Round Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, and Ayden Mayeri in 'Spin Me Round' | Credit: IFC Films

Brie, who co-wrote the script, previously worked with Baena on The Little Hours (also filmed in Italy), Horse Girl, and Joshy. She tells EW of the recent collaboration, "I really admire Jeff's commitment to telling unique, character-driven stories. There is a great creative freedom that comes with collaborating with him. And I can think of no better place to explore the beauty and complexity of the human experience than in the stunning Italian countryside."

Spin Me Round arrives in theaters and VOD Aug. 19. Watch the kooky pasta-filled trailer above.