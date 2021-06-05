Alicia Silverstone recreates iconic Clueless scene (and outfit) in TikTok debut

Clueless type Movie

Alicia Silverstone is no longer totally clueless about TikTok.

The actress made her debut on the video-sharing platform by recreating a classic scene from the beloved 1995 teen comedy Clueless, with help from her son Bear and one of Cher Horowitz's iconic outfits. In the video, Silverstone sports the plaid yellow blazer she wore in the original film, and re-enacts the scene in which her character shoves away a grabby teenage boy with the catchphrase, "Ugh! As if."

Here's the original scene, for comparison's sake.

Peacock recently said "as if" to a prospective Clueless TV series focused on Cher's friend Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the Amy Heckerling-directed film) in the wake of the queen bee's disappearance. CBS Studios is reportedly looking at new ways to approach the material in the future.

Silverstone, meanwhile, is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, which has attracted growing attention from Hollywood of late. Several stars have recently created accounts or made appearances on the platform with the help of younger relatives, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mandy Patinkin, and even Judi Dench.

