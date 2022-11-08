Forever BFFs: Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash have a Clueless reunion on TikTok

As if Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash could ever forget Clueless.

Nearly three decades after they played fashionable besties Cher and Dionne in the beloved teen comedy, the two reunited for a fun throwback posted to TikTok on Sunday. In the video, they recreate a classic Clueless moment in which Silverstone's Cher asks, "Would you call me selfish?"

"No — not to your face," Dash's Dionne replies. She and Silverstone proceed to dance along to the rest of the audio, which also features one of Dionne's iconic lines: "Well, there goes your social life." Emblazoned atop the video is a declaration of friendship: "Forever Cher & Dionne BFFs."

In a follow-up video, Dash brings fans "Behind the Scenes of a GenX TikTok" with a blooper reel of sorts. The video ends with a photo of the two stars looking chummy, while Dash's caption says the mini-reunion "was lots of fun. Oh, how I've missed us."

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling and released in 1995, Clueless is loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma. The movie also stars Donald Faison, the late Brittany Murphy, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, Wallace Shawn, Justin Walker, Elisa Donovan, Twink Caplan, and Paul Rudd in his very first feature film role.

Silverstone and Dash's TikTok comes as the latest in a long line of Clueless homages. The film marked its 27th anniversary in July, and Silverstone celebrated by posting a Cher highlight reel. "27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born," she wrote. "Happy anniversary, Cher!"

And last year, Silverstone and her son Bear recreated the movie's "It looks like underweah!" scene, in which Cher's dad, Mel (Dan Hedaya), calls her in to assess her outfit and deems it to be lacking in coverage. Bear stepped into the role of Mel in a too-big suit jacket and glasses.

Silverstone and Dash aren't the only Clueless stars to feel nostalgic recently, though. On Halloween, Faison, who played Dionne's deceptively astute boyfriend Murray, shared a pic of his daughter, Wilder, dressed up as Dionne.

