We've had Bad Teachers and Horrible Bosses; it's about time a therapist got in on the act.

EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for Bad Therapy, featuring Michaela Watkins as a couples therapist who could use some therapy of her own. The film stars Alicia Silverstone and Rob Corddry as Susan and Bob Howard, a wife and husband who decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small (Watkins). Judy seems competent and trustworthy at first, but the couple's emotional dynamic triggers Judy's dark impulses, leading her to subtly manipulate them and push their marriage to the breaking point.

The trailer teases plenty of darkly comic mayhem and mental trickery, with Judy playing on the Howards' suspicions and resentments to push them apart. "Has he been faithful to you?" she needles Susan, while seductively telling Bob, "I would do almost anything for you." It seems her techniques are rather effective: At one point Susan pulls a knife on Bob, growling, "I swear to God, I'll do it when you're sleeping." Marriage is difficult, folks.

Bad Therapy will debut on digital platforms and VOD April 17, forgoing a theatrical release in light of the coronavirus outbreak. You can watch the full trailer above.

