Alicia Silverstone remembers being stunned by Brittany Murphy's Clueless audition

The actress, who reprises her role as Cher Horowitz in a new Super Bowl ad, also told EW about her occasional reunions with Amy Heckerling, Paul Rudd, and Stacey Dash.

Alicia Silverstone is thinking about Clueless again. As part of this year's Super Bowl festivities, the actress stepped back into her iconic yellow plaid outfit and reprised her character Cher Horowitz to advertise the online shopping platform Rakuten.

Though it's been more than 20 years since Clueless hit theaters, Silverstone still has strong memories of the production. In particular, she vividly remembers her introduction to late costar Brittany Murphy, who played Tai Frasier — a transfer student who Cher takes under her wing.

"I always remember when she auditioned for the part," Silverstone tells EW. "It was the first time I was in a casting room where I was not auditioning. I was just there to help them facilitate chemistry reads. I just remember when she came in and did hers, because when she walked out of the room, I was like, 'You guys! Did you see that?' As if they wouldn't know. They were like, 'Yes, we saw that!' They were excited too, but it was my first time. She was just so good."

CLUELESS, Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, 1995 Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone, and Stacey Dash in 'Clueless.' | Credit: Everett Collection

Silverstone and Murphy proceeded to bond on set, not least because they both had parental supervisors. Silverstone still remembers that — as well as Murphy's delivery of her most iconic line from the film.

"I loved working with her," Silverstone says. "Our mothers were both around on set a lot together. It was nice how when my mom came, her mom was there too. There was just something sweet about that. But I'll never forget when she says to me, 'You're a virgin who can't drive' with her little pouty lips. It's the cutest thing in the world."

Murphy died in 2009, but Silverstone says she keeps in touch with other Clueless friends such as director Amy Heckerling and costars Paul Rudd and Stacey Dash.

"Amy and I have seen each other a lot over the years," Silverstone says. "We've done events together, we've gone to see plays together. She's seen me in plays that I've been in, and she's so sweet. We have always been in contact in some way or another, specifically over the last 16 years — not as much right after the film. In fact, not until I was about 30 did we really, deeply reconnect, just because life goes on and you just sort of go about your business. But when the movie kept getting retrospectives, we just came together and we have this special bond, a love and respect for each other."

"Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, and I were all in Chicago together three or four years ago. That was so fun," Silverstone continues. "We all went down dancing together, we had like a bit of a reunion and it was so lovely. So that was great, me and the three boys. Stacey Dash and I recently saw each other out in the world. She and I used to run into each other at strange places and just give each other a hug and say hi. But this time we got to spend a little bit more time together, and it was nice to see her."

Catch Silverstone's Clueless ad during the Super Bowl this coming Sunday.

