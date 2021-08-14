Alicia Silverstone recreates Clueless kiss-fail scene with Christian Siriano

Alicia Silverstone's Cher is still Clueless.

The actress jumped back into her Cher role – 26 years later – recreating the infamous failed kiss scene from the film between her character and crush, Christian, sharing it on her social media.

While Silverstone performed the scene in Paris with a new acting partner – real-life Christian, aka designer Christian Siriano (actor Justin Walker played the role in the 1995 film), Cher met with similar results.

"My feet are cold," Silverstone says in her coquettish Cher voice as she and new Christian watch the very same movie Cher and movie Christian watched -- 1960's Spartacus, with new Christian focusing in on a scene with Tony Curtis as Antoninus (in Clueless, OG Christian had a fondness for the deep-blue-eyed late actor).

Not long after, just like in Amy Heckerling's classic film, Cher falls off the bed while trying to flip her hair seductively.

"Are you okay?" he asks, concerned.

"I'm fine," Silverstone, as 2021 Cher, replies.

CLUELESS, Justin Walker, Alicia Silverstone, 1995 Credit: Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Instead of discussing wine, and then Christian making an excuse to leave, though, Silverstone's pal surprises her at the end of the clip by jumping off the bed and landing on top of her on the floor, only to send the pair into fits of laughter. As if something else could happen.

Just last month, Silverstone recreated another classic moment from the film – the one where Cher's dad suggests her going-out attire looks like underwear, not a dress. In that re-do, Silverstone cast her son, Bear, in the role of Cher's dad, Mel.