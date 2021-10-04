Alicia Silverstone posts Clueless-Mean Girls mashup about what really injured Regina George

Alicia Silverstone has a different explanation for how Regina George got injured in Mean Girls.

The Clueless star posted a fun mashup video involving Mean Girls and her hit 1995 rom-com to TikTok on Sunday.

"Thinking back to that day..." Silverstone wrote.

The video reimagines that moment when Regina, Rachel McAdams' character in Mean Girls, gets hit by that bus. Instead, she gets hit by Silverstone's Cher as she's learning to drive in Clueless.

Regina "came out of nowhere," Cher says. She totally paused, Mr. DMV instructor!

The video coincided with Oct. 3, which has been deemed Mean Girls Day, after the scene in that film of Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asking Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what date it is.

Clueless; Mean Girls Alicia Silverstone in 'Clueless' and Rachel McAdams in 'Mean Girls.' | Credit: Everett Collection (2)

Lohan, Bennett, and Amanda Seyfried were some of the cast members commemorating the day for their fans on social media.

"It's October 3rd," Lohan wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Silverstone continues to be a TikTok trailblazer by recreating moments from Clueless (one time with fashion designer Christian Siriano).

