Years after the release of Batman & Robin, Alicia Silverstone is revisiting her iconic role as Batgirl via an impassioned TikTok fan who is speaking some hard truths.

"I want justice for Alicia Silverstone!" proclaims the fan, who goes by the name of foreversymone on TikTok. "You had her f---ed up!"

She goes on to show an example of a headline from May 1996 that reads "A Weighty Issue," where Silverstone's body is compared to Babe the Pig. Full disclosure: This article appeared in EW's News and Notes column.

"That's so mean!" exclaims Silverstone, who in a duet mode recorded herself watching the video and reacting to the tirade.

"They were obsessed with her weight," continues the fan. "As a fat woman who grew up obsessed with Clueless, who grew up obsessed with this movie that is pure camp, it just makes me very frustrated to know that... she couldn't have been more than 130 and they were straight-up ripping on her constantly over this."

Silverstone, for her part, nodded in resigned agreement when the weight comment came about and also added "I love you" as the tirade went on. Meanwhile, the fan called on specific publications to make amends.

BATMAN & ROBIN, Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl | Credit: Everett Collection; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Say you're sorry to Alicia Silverstone!" she demanded as Silverstone thanked her, appearing to be reveling in some overdue justice.

In 2020, Silverstone reflected on Batman & Robin's less than favorable press experiences in an interview with The Guardian.

"They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused," she said. "I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

The Clueless star went on to admit that the experience almost stopped her from acting, but she was able to find a new life in the world of theater and television before pivoting to Netflix, where she currently stars as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer in The Baby-Sitter's Club. And reflecting on the experience, she says she learned a lot from how she reacted at the time.

"I didn't say 'f--- you' and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, 'Okay, I know what that is and I'm done, I'm not going near that again,'" she told The Guardian.

This article has been updated to specifically include the reference to EW's article.

