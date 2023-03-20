Silverstone was asked about a sequel to the decades-old comedy during a Clueless reunion panel at '90s Con.

Alicia Silverstone is 'happy to do' Blast From the Past sequel: 'I would do anything with Brendan' Fraser

Silverstone attended a Clueless reunion panel at this year's '90s Con on Sunday. During the Q&A portion, a fan asked her if she would ever revisit the 1999 rom-com.

"With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun," Silverstone said. "I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he's so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him. So yes, I'm happy to do that."

Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser in 'Blast From the Past' Credit: Everett Collection

Blast From the Past saw Fraser playing Adam Webber, who was born and raised in an underground fallout shelter after his parents locked themselves inside it for 35 years, believing an apocalyptic event happened on the surface. When Adam heads to the surface on a food restocking mission, he realizes that such an event never occurred and he's wholly unprepared for life in the modern world. Soon, he meets Silverstone's Eve Rustikov and a romance blossoms.

Silverstone attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Fraser was also present after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale.

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and things didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped," Fraser said during his Oscars acceptance speech. "I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgment because it couldn't be done without my cast. It's been like I've been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons."

In addition to Clueless, this year's '90s Con also reunited cast members for Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Charmed, Saved By the Bell, All That, and more.

