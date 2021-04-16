Alfred Molina spills details of his return as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 Movie) Streaming Options

"When we were shooting [No Way Home], we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," Molina told Variety. "But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

He went on to tease some better-kept secrets around the circumstances his return, noting that he asked director Jon Watts how Doc Ock would come back after dying in Spider-Man 2. According to Molina, Watts replied, "In this universe, no one really dies." The film will apparently pick up with Doc Ock after "that moment" in the East River, where he drowned himself to stop his mechanical tentacles from destroying the city.

Spider-man 2 Alfred Molina in 'Spider-Man 2' | Credit: Sony Pictures

Molina added that digital de-aging technology will be used to recreate his appearance from nearly 20 years ago. He also asked Watts how the film would address his age, and "he just looked at me, and said, 'Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?'" the actor said. (CGI was used to de-age both Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War and Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel.)

Spider-Man studio Sony did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters Dec. 17.

