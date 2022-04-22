Zoolander (2001)

"Everything about it felt very crazy and very glamorous to me," says the actor of his first introduction to a major studio production, in which he played a male model with a taste for orange mocha Frappuccinos and not much sense beneath his frosted tips. "The fact that we shot it driving this Jeep down Broadway [in Manhattan], cutting through traffic, singing the Wham! song.... it was all very surreal. I was barely an actor — I was on vacation in Hollywood when I got the job. It was my first audition. So I couldn't quite believe that two weeks later I was in New York shooting that scene with Ben Stiller. And obviously, the infamous gasoline fight was a lot of fun."

Does he remember what kind of stunt fuel they used in that now-iconic scene, maybe iced tea or Gatorade? "No," he deadpans. "We're all Method actors. So we used real gasoline, obviously."