Lost Boys star Alex Winter is returning to his horror roots as an undead neighbor from hell

Thirty-five years after playing a vampire in The Lost Boys, Alex Winter is returning to the horror genre for another undead role in the movie Destroy All Neighbors. The streaming service Shudder and RLJE Films have announced that the actor will costar with Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Mystery Science Theater 3000) in the film, which is to be directed by Josh Forbes.

In Destroy All Neighbors, Rodrigues plays a struggling prog-rock musician named William Brown who finds himself in a living nightmare when he accidentally kills Vlad (Winter), the neighbor from hell. Vlad's disembodied corpse delights in tormenting William, sending him further into madness and impending doom.

Alex Winter, Jonah Ray Alex Winter and Jonah Ray Rodrigues | Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Forbes will direct from a script by Mike Benner, Jared Logan, and Charles Pieper. Production will start on Destroy All Neighbors in July and the film will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Shudder in 2023.

"We're so excited for Josh, Jonah, and Alex to bring this hilariously dark take on 'the neighbor from hell' to our members,'" said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. "Giving this tentpole feature as big of a launchpad as possible with our partners at RLJE Films is sure to get the whole 'neighborhood' talking."

"We're thrilled to be working with Shudder and RLJE on this labor of love," added Winter. "Our film is a return to the kind of physical effects-driven genre comedy that's all too rare these days."

Winter is, of course, best known for playing William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. alongside Keanu Reeves in the Bill & Ted films but the actor knows a thing or three about making a physical effects-driven genre comedy thanks to his directing of 1993's cult classic Freaked. More recently, Winter's filmmaking credits have included the documentaries Showbiz Kids and Zappa.

