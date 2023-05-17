Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin has completed production on the embattled film Rust nearly 19 months after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor and producer, 65, shared a photo from his last day filming the Western drama in an Instagram post Monday, which featured his 14-year-old costar Patrick Scott McDermott. "Last day on the set of RUST with this guy," Baldwin wrote. "A very talented actor and lovely young man with a bright future ahead."

Baldwin also posted a selfie with a freshly shaven face, adding, "God, it felt good to shave off that beard."

Set in 1880s Kansas, Rust centers on a teenage boy (Brady Noon) left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents' death. Baldwin plays outlaw Harland Rust, the boys' estranged grandfather, who rides to his grandson's rescue when he's sentenced to death for the accidental killing of a local rancher. Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, and Frances Fisher also star.

Tragedy struck the New Mexico set on Oct. 21, 2021, when a gun being held by Baldwin discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding Rust director Joel Souza. Baldwin had been told the gun was "cold," meaning it did not contain live ammunition, and he has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this year. Both pleaded not guilty, and charges against Baldwin were dropped in April. Prosecutors told EW at the time that "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis," and added that the decision "does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed said at the time that they "fully expect" their client to be exonerated. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have also been hit with multiple lawsuits from crew members and Hutchins' family amid allegations of unsafe working conditions.

Rust resumed filming three and a half weeks ago in Montana, with Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins — who previously settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin and the production team — serving as an executive producer as part of said settlement. It's unclear when the film will see the light of day.