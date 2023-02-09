Alec Baldwin sued for negligence by late Rust cinematographer's parents and sister

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins for negligence and battery in relation to the fatal shooting of the Rust cinematographer on the Western's set.

Speaking on behalf of the family on Thursday, lawyer Gloria Allred announced in a press conference that Hutchins' Ukrainian relatives have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Baldwin as well as the "Rust producers, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and other defendants who [may have] been responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins," per Deadline.

"There has been no outreach by Mr. Baldwin, no apology," Allred said, per the outlet. "We want accountability and justice for them."

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin is both an actor and producer in the Western film 'Rust' | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The new filing, which is separate from the Hutchins estate's wrongful death suit which was settled last October, seeks compensation for her parents and sister. "The settlement was for Matthew and his child," Allred explained. "We are now representing others in the family, Mom, Dad, and sister, and there has been no settlement for them."

During the press conference, Allred said that Hutchins had been planning to relocate her relatives to the U.S. prior to her death and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Co-counsel John Carpenter added that the family may soon travel to the U.S. as part of the lawsuit.

In addition to Hutchins' parents and sister, Allred is also representing Rust script supervisor Maime Mitchell, who filed a negligence suit against Baldwin and several others involved in the film last November. In response, Baldwin filed his own cross-complaint against multiple Rust crew members, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, accusing them of negligence for providing him with the loaded firearm that killed Hutchins. Allred said at the press conference that she may merge both cases together later down the line.

EW has reached out to Allred for further comment but did not immediately hear back. Reps for Baldwin declined to comment.

Alec Baldwin attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City.; Halyna Hutchins attends the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Official Kickoff Party Hosted By SundanceTV at Sundance TV HQ on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images; Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The Hutchins family lawsuit is one of many legal challenges stacking up against Baldwin in recent weeks. In January, Baldwin, who has vehemently denied firing the weapon, was charged with involuntary manslaughter by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. His lawyer, Luke Nikas, called the charges against the actor "a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," his lawyer said in a statement at the time. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."