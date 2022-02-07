Alec Baldwin returns to work after fatal Rust shooting

It is the actor's first project since his western film suspended production last October to investigate cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.

Alec Baldwin is back at work four months after the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of his suspended western film, Rust.

Baldwin traveled outside of the U.S. to begin production on an undisclosed project on Friday, sharing an Instagram video of himself at an airport, which he called his "least favorite place," and said he was counting down the minutes until he returns home to be with his family. Baldwin did not mention where he was traveling, but was later spotted at London's Heathrow airport.

The project is Baldwin's first since Rust shut down production indefinitely to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hutchins' death. During rehearsals at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M. last October, Baldwin reportedly discharged a prop gun after he had been told it was "cold" (unloaded), with a live bullet striking and killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. In an interview with ABC News following the shooting, Baldwin insisted he "didn't pull the trigger."

According to an affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the prop gun did not know that it contained live rounds, the New York Times reported. Approximately 200-300 live rounds were recovered on set following a search warrant, renewing conversations about workplace safety and the use of firearms on set.

The tragedy occurred just hours after half a dozen camera crew workers walked off set to protest unsafe working conditions, including the accidental firing of two rounds after a prop gun was deemed cold, according to the Los Angeles Times. A crew member told the Times the workers were replaced by nonunion workers.

"There should have been an investigation into what happened," the source said. "There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn't happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush." In response, Rust Productions issued a statement confirming an internal investigation.

"Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down," production told various outlets. "We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time."

Two lawsuits — one from chief electrician Serge Svetnoy and another from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell — have since been filed against Baldwin, crew members, and producers. Baldwin's attorneys are currently pursuing a dismissal of Mitchell's lawsuit.

In his first interview following the incident, Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he "can't imagine" ever doing a film with firearms again; and though remorseful, he also denied fault in Hutchins' death when Stephanopoulos asked if he felt guilt.

"No, no. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," Baldwin said, adding that the tragedy has taken a toll on him. "I go through my day, and I make it through the day," he said. "Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse."