Alec Baldwin has released a statement after discharging a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of the upcoming Western Rust.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," the 63-year-old actor-producer tweeted Friday. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

According to the Santa Fe County police department, deputies were dispatched to the film's set after a 911 call reported a shooting during production. The statement confirmed that Baldwin discharged a prop gun, which struck Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48. Hutchins was later transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he underwent treatment.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement obtained Thursday by PEOPLE. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

No charges have been filed in the incident, though an investigation is ongoing.

Rust also stars Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, and Frances Fisher. Its story follows a 13-year-old boy left to his own devices on the American frontier in 1880s Kansas. He then goes on the run with his his outlaw grandfather (Baldwin), who's accidentally kills a local farmer.

EW has reached out to representatives for Baldwin, Souza, and the Directors Guild of America for updates.