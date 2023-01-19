"We will fight these charges, and we will win," Baldwin's attorney said in a statement after news broke that the actor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin, an actor and producer on the Western, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Thursday morning.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in a statement provided to EW. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Jason Bowles, a lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, released a statement shortly after Baldwin's team commented on the charges.

"Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," Bowles said. "These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

In addition to the forthcoming charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, the film's assistant director, David Halls, has already signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He faces a suspended sentence and up to six months of probation.

No other charges have been announced at this time.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement released to press and on social media. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Hutchins died more than one year ago on Oct. 21, 2021, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. She and Rust director Joul Souza were setting up a camera angle as Baldwin held a pistol towards the frame. The gun fired, wounding Souza and killing Hutchins.

Baldwin settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by Hutchins' family, and he's currently suing several crew members on Rust, including Gutierrez-Reed, for negligence for providing him with a loaded weapon without his knowledge.

While he initially maintained that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins, Baldwin's lawsuit states that he pulled back and released the hammer of what he thought was a nonlethal prop pistol.

Carmack-Altwies and Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor hired by the state, will formally file the announced charged with the New Mexico's First Judicial District Court by the end of the month.