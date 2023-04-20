Lawyers for Alec Baldwin said Thursday that prosecutors in New Mexico are dropping involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor stemming from the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement to EW, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

The district attorney's office for Santa Fe County didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Lawyers for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, said Thursday that they "fully expect" their client to be exonerated. "The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed," attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said in a statement to EW. "They are seeking the truth and we are also. The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered."

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Hutchins was killed and Rust director Joel Souza was wounded on Oct. 21, 2021, during production of the Western, when a gun being held by Baldwin discharged. The actor, who was also serving as a producer on the film, had been told the gun was "cold," meaning it did not contain live ammunition. Baldwin has also maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January and pleaded not guilty. In February, prosecutors dropped firearm enhancement from the charges against him. A special prosecutor in the case stepped down last month, leading to the appointment of two new special prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, sued Baldwin and other crew members on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son early last year, but a settlement was reached in October. As part of the settlement, Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer when Rust resumes production; it's slated to do so this week in Montana. Baldwin and Souza are still attached to the film.

Additional reporting by Nick Romano.