In his first interview since the death of Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin sits down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos to discuss the tragic accident and its aftermath.

Alec Baldwin says he 'couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore' after fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin doesn't know or care if he has a future in Hollywood.

The actor sat down with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos to discuss the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, Rust. The incident on Oct. 21 resulted in injury to director Joel Souza and left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, which Baldwin says was an accident.

While the Rust tragedy has sparked conversations in the film community on firearm safety during production, as well as speculation and comment from the general public, Baldwin has remained relatively quiet.

He officially breaks his silence with Stephanopoulos on Alec Baldwin Unscripted, which aired tonight on ABC and is streaming on Hulu.

During the interview, Baldwin says he "can't imagine" ever doing a movie with guns in it again" and questions whether he'll make another film.

"I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore," Baldwin says.

"Is it over?" Stephanopoulos asks him.

"Well, it could be."

Throughout the interview, Baldwin is remorseful if defiant, denying any culpability in Hutchins' death and dismissing criticism against him.

"Do you feel guilt?" Stephanopoulos asks him.

"No, no," Baldwin says. "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly."

Still, he admits to having dreams about the accident and that it continues to weigh heavily on him.

"I go through my day, and I make it through the day," he tells Stephanopoulos. "Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse."

He goes on to describe meeting Hutchins' widower Matthew and her 9-year-old son and not knowing what to say. Now, he says he just hopes this investigation will turn up some answers for both his sake and the sake of Hutchins' family.