Tom Felton says Alan Rickman once scolded him on Harry Potter set: 'Don't step on my f---ing cloak'

Tom Felton is lucky he didn't get 10 points taken away from Slytherin with this slip-up.

The Harry Potter star, who memorably played Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster film franchise, recently revealed that he once got reprimanded on set by the late Alan Rickman after accidentally treading on some dangerous ground while shooting Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

"Eventually I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman, 'Don't step on my f---ing cloak'," Felton recounted in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. "I sort of giggled. The Death Eaters and I looked at each other and thought, 'Is he joking?' It quickly became apparent: He's totally not joking."

The situation got even worse when director David Yates asked Felton to "walk as close as I can to Alan" in the next take. The shot started smoothly enough, and they "got about halfway through the Great Hall" before Felton stepped on Rickman's robes once again. Oops.

In hindsight, Felton completely understands why Rickman would be upset. "You have to bear in mind his cloak's attached around his neck — I nearly killed the poor man!" he explained. Rickman "turned around and gave me a look you never, ever want to see."

In their next attempt, thankfully, it was "someone else" who got caught in Snape's cape. "That kind of took the heat away from me," Felton quipped. "But I'll never forget those words: 'Don't step on my f---ing cloak.'"

Alan Rickman and Tom Felton in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Alan Rickman as Severus Snape and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' | Credit: Everett Collection

Felton is set to detail even more magical moments in his upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which hits shelves Oct. 13. It comes just over a week after the release of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, a posthumous collection of the acclaimed actor's private journals.

Excerpts from Madly, Deeply have illuminated Rickman's desire to step away from the Harry Potter series just a month after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002. But Rickman, who died in 2016, ultimately stayed on for the entire eight-film series, which concluded in 2011.

