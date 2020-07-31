Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Angel Heart, dies at 76

The filmmaker's many, and varied, directorial credits included Bugsy Malone, Midnight Express , Fame, Shoot the Moon, Pink Floyd: The Wall, Angel Heart, Mississippi Burning, Evita , and Angela's Ashes. Parker was twice nominated for the Best Director Academy Award, for Midnight Express and Mississippi Burning.

"I usually react against what I’ve just done before," Parker said in a 2003 interview. "The thing is, I started with Bugsy Malone, which was like a ridiculous pragmatic exercise to try and get any kind of film done; and then I did Midnight Express. And they were such opposite kinds of film that it sort of set me in a pattern of doing different things each time."