Alan Parker's collaborators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Matthew Modine pay tribute to late filmmaker

The director of Bugsy Malone and Angel Heart has died at the age of 76.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and actor Matthew Modine are among those who have paid tribute to Evita and Angel Heart filmmaker Alan Parker, who died Friday after a lengthy illness.

"Very sad to hear the news of Alan Parker's death," wrote Webber. "My friend and collaborator on the Evita movie and one of the few directors to truly understand musicals on screen."

"So very sad to share the news of the passing of my dear friend, Sir Alan Parker," wrote Modine, who starred in Parker's 1984 film Birdy. "Being cast in his epic film, Birdy, transformed my life. Alan was a great artist whose films will live forever. Godspeed, Sir Alan."

"So sad to hear of Sir Alan Parker's passing," wrote Baby Driver director Edgar Wright. "His incredible run of hits as a British filmmaker gave immense inspiration to me: Fame, Midnight Express, Birdy, Angel Heart & his beguiling debut Bugsy Malone (one I've parodied twice & want the last song to be played at my funeral.)"

"R.I.P. Alan Parker one of the best and most versatile directors of our time," wrote Ed Wood co-writer Larry Karaszewski. "He could do it all with style."

"Sad news about Alan Parker, he gave us great movies," wrote The Descent and Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall on Facebook. "Such an incredibly versatile filmmaker. RIP."