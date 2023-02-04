The actor thinks the beloved 1997 comedy not getting a follow-up is "a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood."

Alan Cumming says Romy and Michele 'would've had 6' sequels by now if it starred 2 men

Alan Cumming is calling out Hollywood's rampant misogyny, especially when it comes to that long-awaited Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel.

The actor, who starred as nerd-turned-hunk Sandy Frink in the 1997 comedy, expressed both his interest in returning for a follow-up film and his frustration that one hasn't already happened — a decision he chalks up to pure ageism towards its two female leads, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino.

"I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn't been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood," he told the A.V. Club in a new interview. "You know, I think that the things I've heard about why, sort of like, 'Oh, you know, they're getting on a bit, older women, blah blah blah.' Terrible."

"It's such a popular film," Cumming continued. "If it was two men in that — you know, two men, successful film — we would've had six by now."

Directed by David Mirkin, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion centers around two best friends who return home for their 10-year high school reunion worried they haven't achieved enough in their lives. While attending the event, the pair invent wildly wonderful lies about themselves and their careers — like that they invented Post-it Notes — to impress their former classmates. The movie rounds out its hilarious cast with performances from Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Julia Campbell, Camryn Manheim, and Elaine Hendrix.

Last June, Sorvino revealed on the Today show that they were "getting closer" to a potential sequel. "There's nothing official to report," she said at the time. "But I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen."

That same week, Kudrow teased that Romy and Michele may reunite someday soon, revealing on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM that screenwriter Robin Schiff was in the process of "thinking about it and coming up with something." She added, "Isn't that thrilling?"

