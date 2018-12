In the 1992 animated classic, Jasmine only had her pet tiger Rajah to confide in. But in Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake, Jasmine (seen in her iconic green robes) has her best friend and handmaiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad, left) to help her wade through the suitors who ask for her hand in marriage.

And Rajah fans needn’t worry – the tiger will still be in the film.