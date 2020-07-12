Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and young daughter test positive for coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, 8, are the latest members of the iconic Bollywood Bachchan family to test positive for COVID-19.

Rai Bachchan's husband and fellow Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday. Abhishek and his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are both currently hospitalized in India.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive," Abhishek tweeted. "They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

While sharing an update on his and his father's condition, he encouraged fans to take every precaution to avoid getting the virus.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World pageant winner who was dubbed "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" back in 2004. She segued from modeling to films in 1997 that led to a fruitful career in Bollywood and later, a brief crossover into Hollywood with 2009's The Pink Panther 2 opposite Steve Martin.

Image zoom Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

She married Abhishek in 2007 expanding the Bachchan dynasty with the birth of their only child Aaradhya in 2011.

Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in India with an estimated 850,000 cases reported, including 28,637 cases reported on Sunday. More than 20,000 people have died in the South Asian country from the virus.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.