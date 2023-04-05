Matt! Ben! Viola! Your guide to the real people and the stars who play them in the Argo filmmaker's Michael Jordan-Nike movie.

Director Ben Affleck's '80s-set film Air recounts the genesis of the Air Jordan sports apparel line with Matt Damon playing Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis portraying Michael Jordan's mother Deloris. But that's just the start of the film's dream team of actors. Read on to find out who's portraying the real-life players in Michael Jordan's story.

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; High School Basketball: ABCD Basketball Camp: ESPN announcer Dick Vitale and ABCD Camp director Sonny Vaccaro speaking to an audience of students at National Institute for Fitness and Sport. Indianapolis, IN 7/6/1991 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: ) Matt Damon in 'Air' and Sonny Vaccaro | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime Video; David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated/Getty

Matt Damon is Sonny Vaccaro

Affleck's longtime friend and longtime collaborator plays Nike marketing executive and basketball guru Sonny Vaccaro, who convinced Nike to sign Jordan with an unprecedented Air Jordan-birthing deal before his NBA career had even tipped off. "The irony is...I don't know a damn thing about selling a shoe," Vaccaro told PBS in 2011. "But I honestly had this mind that could think of things that were never done before."

Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan and Julius Tennon as James Jordan in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; Unspecified - 1988: Deloris Jordan on 'Superstars And Their Moms - An Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Mother's Day Special'. (Photo by Steve Kagan /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Viola Davis in 'Air' and Deloris Jordan | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime; Steve Kagan /Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Viola Davis is Deloris Jordan

Affleck cast the EGOT-winner as Jordan's mother Deloris at the insistence of the basketball superstar himself. "Michael Jordan was very adamant that the only person who was fit to play his mother was the best actor in the world — Viola Davis," Affleck told EW. "I was like, 'Well, okay... Mike, there's two lines in the script right now that the character has, so probably Viola's not going to respond to that.' But, really, what was so beautiful about that gift was that it inspired us to go, 'This is the central character, the protagonist, the hub of this wheel. We're going to build this story around this person.'"

Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in AIR Photo: COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; 19 Nov 1995: Nike CEO Phil Knight watches the San Diego Chargers vs Denver Broncos game at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport Ben Affleck in 'Air' and Phil Knight | Credit: AMAZON STUDIOS; Jamie Squire/Allsport

Ben Affleck is Phil Knight

The Air director plays Nike chief Phil Knight, who co-founded the company — originally called Blue Ribbon Sports — in the mid-'60s. Knight started off selling shoes from the trunk of his Plymouth Valiant, ultimately building the company into one of the world's most successful sports apparel brands. After finishing Air, Affleck showed the movie to Knight himself. "I flew up to Oregon, and then I went into the theater and all of a sudden I felt like the guy who'd been sent in to negotiate with ISIS," Affleck recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Actually I have to say he was remarkably gracious...He seemed really moved by it. He said, 'Of course, you got a lot wrong.'"

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Chris Tucker as Howard White in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; BETHESDA, MD - APRIL 7: FILE, Michael Jordan, right, stands with Howard White at the Washington Wizards Strike for Education fundraiser at Strike Bethesda bowling alley April 7, 2002 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Clark/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Chris Tucker in 'Air' and Howard H. White | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime; Kevin Clark/The Washington Post via Getty

Chris Tucker is Howard H. White

In his first big-screen appearance since 2016's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, the Rush Hour star plays Howard H. White, Nike's primary liaison with NBA stars including Jordan and Charles Barkley. Fortuitously for Tucker, the actor and standup comedian is a friend of White. "It was like kismet to me," Tucker told EW. "[Howard] had me talking to people [from] when he was 5 years old, these people he was hopscotching with in the street, and the coaches and teachers, up to Charles Barkley saying, 'Yo, yeah, he's my mentor. That guy like Confucius!'"

Chris Messina as David Falk in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; LOS ANGELES - 1992: Agent David Falk sits with Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in 1992 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1992 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Messina in 'Air' and David Falk | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime; Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

Chris Messina is David Falk

Having previously worked with Affleck on both Argo and 2016's Live by Night, Messina did not need to read the Air script twice before agreeing to play Jordan's agent David Falk. In fact, he didn't even need to read it once. "When Ben calls you up and asks you to do something, and you get the cast list, you're like, 'I don't have to read it,'" the actor told EW. "This is the A-team in front of the camera and behind the camera. It was kind of like a family affair. It felt like you were just hanging out with friends, having fun, making a movie."

Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser in 'Air' | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime

Jason Bateman is Rob Strasser

The Arrested Development star returns to the world of business as Nike VP of Marketing Rob Strasser (official photos of whom are not available), who played a vital role in making the deal with Jordan. "I absolutely fell in love with [Strasser] when he actually made the first presentation of the Jordan thing, the Air Jordan concept," Jordan said to USA Today.

Marlon Wayans as George Raveling in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; (Original Caption) Chicago, Il.: College basketball coaches meeting in Chicago. They are attending a CBS basketball lunch. Frame shows close-up of University of Iowa coach George Raveling speaking into a microphone. Marlon Wayans in 'Air' and George Raveling | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime; Bettmann Archive

Marlon Wayans is George Raveling

Affleck cast Wayans as basketball coach George Raveling, a mentor to Jordan, and encouraged him to improvise. "I mean, it's hard. I rarely stick to my own lines," Wayans told EW. "Like, seriously, there has been a time when I had a movie [and was] rewriting everything I wrote. So it felt good that that was welcome."

Julius Tennon as James Jordan in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC; CHICAGO, IL - FEB 7, 1988: Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern Conference All Stars stands on the court with his father James Jordan after recieving the MVP award in 1988 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, IL. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1988 NBAE (Photo by Robert Mora/NBAE via Getty Images) Julius Tennon in 'Air' and James Jordan | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Prime; Robert Mora/NBAE via Getty

Julius Tennon is James Jordan

Deloris Jordan's husband, and Michael's father, is played by Davis' real-life spouse, whose previous credits include Dazed & Confused and the TV show Criminal Minds. "It was easy to step into these characters," Tennon told EW. "It was just a joy to work with Ben, and Matt, and the whole crew of these guys. The set was alive the whole time."

AIR Damian Delano Young; UNDATED: University of North Carolina's Michael Jordan #23 rests for a moment on the court during a game. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Damian Delano Young in 'Air' and Michael Jordan | Credit: Prime; Focus on Sport via Getty

Damian Delano Young is Michael Jordan

Newcomer Young portrays the youthful Jordan, although Affleck routinely shies away from showing his face, when he features him at all. "Jordan is too big," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter, explaining why he stayed away from foregrounding the sports star. "He exists above and around the story, but if you ever concretize him, if you ever say, 'Yes, that's Michael Jordan,' we know it's not, really. It's fake."

Air is in theaters now.

