The Affleck-directed movie details the partnership between Michael Jordan and the legendary footwear company.

Just do it: Watch Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in new trailer for Nike film Air

Has Ben Affleck scored a three-pointer with his new film? Movie fans (and sports fans) can start making their minds up by checking out the just-released trailer for the Argo director's latest project, Air.

Written by Alex Convery, Air details the partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division, which went on to revolutionize the world of sports with the Air Jordan brand. The story follows the gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Air stars Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Ridley Scott attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" Matt Damon and Ben Affleck | Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Damon and Affleck are, of course, longtime friends and collaborators who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their Good Will Hunting script. More recently, the pair appeared in Ridley Scott's historical epic The Last Duel, the script for which they wrote with Nicole Holofcener. Affleck also directed Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Live by Night. Air is the first time the Justice League and Armageddon star has directed Damon in a film.

The cast of Air also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Tucker.

Air swishes into theaters April 5 before its premiere on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below.

