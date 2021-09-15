An Agent of Change: How each James Bond actor personified his era

If each subsequent Bond film is a dialogue with what's going on in the world offscreen, then so too is each passing of the 007 torch. Just as Moore was a reaction to Connery, Moore's successor would be a reaction to him. Moore was 57 by the time A View to a Kill hit theaters — a long-in-the-tooth, sexist dinosaur Bond who clearly was no longer doing his own onscreen stunt scenes (if he ever had to begin with). At 41, Timothy Dalton seemed to be a relatively youthful shot in the arm. But despite all of his vitality, his 007 seemed to be shaken and stirred into sobriety by the '80s AIDS crisis. In his launchpad chapter, 1987's thinly veiled Iran-Contra allegory The Living Daylights, Dalton's Bond is no longer a profligate playboy; he's more chaste — almost to the point of sexlessness. With what was going on in the headlines, it was no longer quite so cool to hop in the sack with anyone you just met at the baccarat table.