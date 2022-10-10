The suspects have been assembled for Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie adaptation.

The film, titled A Haunting in Venice, will once again be directed by Branagh, who will of course reprise his role as mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. A Haunting in Venice, which is described as an "unsettling supernatural-thriller inspired by Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party," will feature a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan), and will fittingly start production on Halloween. It will shoot both at Pinewood Studios outside London and on location in Venice.

In addition to Branagh, the mystery will boast a starry cast that includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico, and Michelle Yeoh.

The film, which is Branagh's third Christie adaptation with 20th Century Studios after 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, is set in post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve. Per the official logline, it follows a now-retired Poirot who is living in a self-imposed exile in Venice, when he reluctantly agrees to attend a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, and Tina Fey | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise," Branagh said in a statement. "Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

Judy Hofflund is back as a producer. Executive producers include Louise Killin and James Prichard, along with Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon. The film also marks a reunion for Dornan and Hill, who previously starred together in Branagh's Oscar-winning semi-autobiographical drama, Belfast, last year.

A Haunting in Venice will open in theaters nationwide in 2023.

