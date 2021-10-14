After We Fell stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin promise more 'mature' romance

The third After film is now playing in theaters and available on-demand Oct. 19.

"Hessa" is growing up in After We Fell.

The third After movie, based on author Anna Todd's YA novels, continues to explore the intense and unlikely romance between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). But this time, instead of creating problems for each other, the young couple is going to face more external, "adult" issues. And according to the stars, that adversity will only lead to more "mature" romance in this film.

"After We Fell starts with Tessa being offered an internship at Vance Publishing in Seattle," Langford tells EW. "It's going to cause some strain in their relationship being long-distance. And also her dad, who she hasn't seen in about 10 years, has come back into her life. There's a lot of family issues going on, relationship issues, school, work, adult/career issues."

After We Fell Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin in 'After We Fell' | Credit: Voltage Pictures

As Tessa makes a life-changing decision about her future, revelations about her family and Hardin's past threaten to derail her plans and end the couple's relationship. But Fiennes-Tiffin loves to see how the couple is growing up and dealing with more complex obstacles together in this film, as opposed to fighting with each other in previous films. "We're continuing to explore the journey of Hardin and Tessa and them trying to make it work but later in life and further down the line," he says. "The nature of those obstacles is obviously going to change as you grow up."

Fiennes-Tiffin adds with a smile, "They're trying. Bless them, they're trying. But they're not quite getting there yet, are they? That's what's so interesting to watch."

Langford points out that Tessa is also evolving outside of the relationship. "I think that Tessa's changed a lot from film to film," she says. "In this film, she's starting to shut down a little. She entered the first one very idealistic and hopeful and then so much has happened between them in this relationship and because of this relationship and with her family life that she's growing up and that age of innocence is ending. She's starting to confront the adult world."

Check out what else Langford and Fiennes-Tiffin revealed about After We Fell in the video above, including how Tessa and Hardin attempt a long-distance relationship, juggling their career dreams and family drama, and — of course — jealousy over potential romantic rivals during one particularly intense fight scene. Because even though "Hessa" is growing up, some things will never change for these two.

After We Fell is now playing in theaters and available on-demand beginning Oct. 19.