After type Book genre Fiction

Deep breath in. The sequel to the One Direction fanfic movie After — wait, we're not done — released its first trailer featuring Dylan Sprouse as "F---ing Trevor" — still not done yet! — and despite that moniker, he appears to be playing the romantic rival you'll actually want to root for in the steamy YA love triangle. Deep breath out. Hoo boy, that sentence is quite the journey.

After We Collided is the follow-up to the 2019 film starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the toxic yet enthralling young couple Tessa and Hardin from author Anna Todd's books (which in turn were based on her Harry Styles fan fiction published on Wattpad). By the end of the first film, college student Tessa had ended things with British bad boy Hardin Scott (those initials!), and the sequel picks up with them still separated as Sprouse's "F---ing Trevor" enters the mix to vie for Tessa's heart.

Based on the trailer alone, as Hardin seems to fall back into his destructive ways, Trevor's calm, mature, and kind nature means he might be the perfect guy who is worthy enough to woo Tessa (and fans) away from the all-encompassing love story at the center of the franchise. Sprouse sure has come a long way from his Suite Life origins!

After We Collided, from Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble, hits theaters and on demand on October 2. Check out the semi-NSFW trailer below:

Related content: