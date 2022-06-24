The advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave Austin Butler on working with Baz Luhrmann

Here's some handy advice — from Titanic's "King of the World" to the King.

DiCaprio rose to prominence playing Romeo in Luhrmann's 1996 Romeo + Juliet, and he collaborated with the Australian director again on the title role of 2013's The Great Gatsby.

So when Butler was working with DiCaprio on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he knew there was no one better to ask about what to expect before embarking on Luhrmann's first feature since Gatsby.

Austin Butler attends the Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,) Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Theo Wargo/WireImage

"Leo told me, 'Baz is going to constantly keep you off balance, and it's going to pull things out of you [that] you never knew you had inside you,'" Butler tells EW. "That's exactly the experience that I had."

"There were days where I just thought, 'Baz, why don't we just do what we prepared?'" Butler recalls. "I realized that he would push me right to the edge of what I was capable of. You capture lightning in a bottle in a way — if you had just done the thing that you had prepared, it may have been more stale."

Butler likens Luhrmann's directorial approach to that of a jazz musician. "In order to play jazz, you have to know music theory," he tells EW. "You have to know the scales on that guitar inside and out, but at the end of the day, you're improvising. You have all this knowledge and practice that is then going into this present moment and playing off whatever's in front of you. That's how Baz is because he works so hard at preparation. When it comes time to actually film, I'll have been preparing a scene for a year, and suddenly, the day of, the entire scene changes."

Luhrmann's already proved he knows how to turn a blonde heartthrob into a movie star with DiCaprio, so maybe he'll get twice lucky with Butler.

