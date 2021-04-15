TikTok star Addison Rae has been method acting for the She's All That remake

He's All That (2021 Movie) Streaming Options

The TikTok star with 70 million followers is starring in an upcoming gender-swapped reimagining of She's All That, and she's experimenting with method acting to prepare for her big-screen debut.

According to a new profile in Bustle, Rae has asked her friends and family to call her Padgett, her character's name in He's All That, when she's not on set.

"I'm willing to prove how seriously I do take things... It's something I'm willing to keep working at and hopefully really proving myself to these people," Rae told the outlet.

"People in the industry really do appreciate and admire people that take chances and break that boundary between social media and entertainment in general," she added. "But I will say that, from a public standpoint, I think people do tend to find it hard to take people like me seriously."

Despite being born after She's All That premiered in 1999, Rae said she's seen many of the classics of the era thanks to her mother.

"My mom made this movie list when I was little of every movie she wanted me to see that she loved. [She's All That] was on it," Rae said.

In the upcoming remake, Rae's Padgett is an influencer who's humiliated online and becomes bent on turning a nerdy guy (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Buchanan, who also stars in Cobra Kai, said his new costar has "worked really, really hard" right out the gate.

"She came in with a lot of confidence, which is what you need in this business because if you don't have confidence it's just not going to work," he told The Face. "She put in the work. And as we've been shooting, she's put in all those long hours. She really seems like a pro, like she's been doing it for years. So it's been great to work with her and play in the scenes and come up with different ways of doing things."

The new film flips the original story featuring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. In the rom-com, Prinze's Zack Siler is a recently dumped jock who makes a bet with his friends that he can make over "unattractive" artistic nerd Laney Boggs (Cook) into the next prom queen.

In December, Kourtney Kardashian and Cook were added to the cast, with the original star playing a new role, Padgett's "wise and caring mother." R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote the original flick, will be writing the remake, helmed by Mean Girls director Mark Waters. He's All That will also feature Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Vanessa Dubasso.

Recently, Rae's also dipped her toe into the music scene with the release of her debut single, "Obsessed." She performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also demonstrated viral TikTok dances in a segment on the show that courted a bit of controversy.

