The Addams Family adaptations, ranked

6. The Addams Family Reunion (1998)

This direct-to-video film, disconnected from any previous adaptation, boasts another solid cast of actors: Tim Curry as Gomez, Daryl Hannah as Morticia, and veteran character actors Estelle Harris and Ed Begley Jr. in supporting roles. The 1990s saw the highest concentration of Addams Family media, with an assortment of films, television shows, and animated series premiering. The Reunion was a reboot of sorts to the feature films of the early '90s, as producers decided against another sequel after the death of Raul Julia, who had previously portrayed Gomez.

Meanwhile, viewers had gotten used to the iconic chemistry between Huston and Julia as Morticia and Gomez, making it difficult for the newcomers to leave their mark. Curry in particular is well known for portraying villains (It, Ferngully, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), but doesn't always strike the right balance as the loveable patriarchal oaf. Here, his dark sense of humor fits into the Addams clan's legacy, and he plays the role with gusto, as he does every performance. But Gomez's character has always been one of the lighter personalities in the family, meaning Curry may shine too brightly here, and not enough to elevate the rest of the film.

This one-off adaptation also lacked the budget and familiarity of the previous films, so it relies on amping up the "weirdness" of the Addams in contrast to modern, conservative society. That mashing of cultures has always been at the heart of the family's story, but this iteration could have leaned on subtly to drive that point home with a better script and a bit of restraint. Addams Family plots rarely matter, and this one utilizes a simplistic formula of an outsider looking to steal the Addams's fortune, only to be thwarted by the family's love of revenge and each other. While the plot is tired, the eclectic cast of character actors makes it worth a watch, though it's by no means the best of the bunch.