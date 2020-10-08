Addams Family animated sequel set for Halloween 2021: Watch the first teaser

The Addams Family (2019 movie) type Movie genre Animated

"A sequel. How original." Yes, Wednesday Addams. The Addams Family animated movie is getting a second installment for release in 2021, and MGM delivered the news with a first teaser.

Bill Hader joins the voice cast as an all-new character named Cyrus, while Utopia actor Javon “Wanna” Walton will voice Pugsley, the youngest Addams sibling.

The Addams Family 2 has now been scheduled for Oct. 8, 2021, as the teaser takes an optimistic approach that it will only be "one more year until the world returns to normal."

Image zoom MGM

"The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture," director Greg Tiernan said in a statement. "This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

Specific plot details aren't known, but the studio released a brief logline that reads, "The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go."

