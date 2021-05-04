Adam Sandler breaks silence on that viral IHOP TikTok video with a 'milkshakes' joke

Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler has finally responded to the recent viral TikTok video made by an IHOP employee who turned him away unknowingly when he came into the restaurant a few weeks ago. And he's not blaming her — he's blaming the milkshakes.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes," Sandler joked in a tweet on Monday.

Back in April, IHOP employee Dayanna Rodas posted a TikTok video that showed her talking to Sandler and his daughter when they came into the restaurant. Unable to recognize the masked comedy legend, she was honest with him about the long wait times, which caused Sandler to leave — and caused her to realize her mistake. Her video, where she pleaded with him to "pleeeease come back" immediately went viral, with many TikTok users commenting on Sandler's down-to-earth response in the situation.