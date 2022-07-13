Adam Sandler to reunite with Uncut Gems costar Idina Menzel for bat mitzvah comedy

The 'Uncah Jams' stars will appear in a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Adam Sandler is reuniting with Uncut Gems costar Idina Menzel for a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's coming-of-age novel, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Sandler will star in and produce the coming-of-age Netflix film, which follows a young girl, Stacy Friedman, as she prepares for one of the most important events of her life: her bat mitzvah. But her plans unravel when she catches her BFF kissing her crush, Andy Goldfarb.

Sandler and Menzel, who played spouses in Uncut Gems, will be joined by Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, and Zaara Kuttemperoor. Sandler's entire family, comprised of his wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie and Sunny, will also feature in the comedy.

adam sandler and idina menze Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel | Credit: EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Sammi Cohen (Crush) will direct the adaptation written by Alison Peck (Work It). Sandler will produce alongside Tim Herlihy, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull, and Kevin Grady will executive produce. You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is the latest title to join Netflix's Sandlerverse, following Hustle, Murder Mystery, and Uncut Gems.

