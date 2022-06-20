The price is wrong for Happy Gilmore and even Julia Fox can't save Uncut JOMS.

Adam Sandler's Hustle becomes his most loved movie with both fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Is it time to start calling Adam Sandler a critical darling? Well, perhaps let's not get too far ahead of ourselves — this is the man, after all, who achieved a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes for his 2015 comedy western The Ridiculous 6.

And while Sandler and RT have never been on good terms, his latest film from Netflix, Hustle, is charming both audiences and critics alike.

Hustle Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler in 'Hustle' | Credit: Cassy Athena/Netflix

Sitting pretty at a 92% on the Tomatometer, which measures critical reaction, and with its audience score, Hustle is better critically reviewed than nearly any other Sandler movie — save for The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) at 93% and Uncut Gems (also known as Uncut JOMS), also at 92%. But the two earned a mere 72% and 52% score from fans respectively.

But even his most popular movies can't knock Hustle. Happy Gilmore, his 1996 farcical ode to golf, and Grandma's Boy, the 2006 stoner comedy he produced, both sit at 85% with audiences.

HUSTLE. (L-R) Ainhoa Pillet as Lucia, Maria Botto as Paola, Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in Hustle. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022. Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler in 'Hustle' | Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

"I knew this movie was a different feel for me," Sandler told EW back in May, "but it's kind of a combination of stuff I've done in the past and a newer version of who I am."

Hustle tells the story of Philadelphia 76ers' scout Stanley Sugarman and the discovery of a lifetime: a basketball prodigy on the streets of Spain. The film also features Queen Latifah as his wife Teresa and Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez in his acting debut as the aforementioned prodigy, Bo Cruz.

"Coming from Spain, I know his movies, of course, but I never was a fan," Hernangomez told EW about working with Sandler. But he admits that he quickly grew to love the actor.

Hustle Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler in 'Hustle' | Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

"From the first day we got through chemistry and fitting, we loved each other so much," Hernangomez said. "He loved me like his older son, and I looked at him like my dad. We had a good relationship in every way. He took care of me from the first day."

We'll have to wait and see if the actor's Hustle-ing finally lands him that Oscar nomination.

