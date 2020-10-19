This is how he balls: See first look at Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's Hustle

Adam Sandler is making a big bet that audiences want to see him take another basketball gamble.

Following the slam dunk success of Uncut Gems, the Sandman (and Independent Spirit Award winner for the dark film) is starring in Hustle, which Netflix has unveiled the first look at.

Image zoom Netflix

Produced by Sandler and LeBron James, Hustle finds Sandler starring as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a generational talent with a rocky past. Without his team's approval, he decides to bring the phenom back with him, giving them both one last shot to prove they are NBA-worthy.

In addition to sharing the first photos, Netflix announced a cast that features Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (pictured above with Sandler).

Sandler's passion for basketball has blended its way into many of his films, from Grown Ups to Uncut Gems. He's also known to show up to gyms in baggy shorts and T-shirts (so his usual outfits) and drop straight dimes.

Hustle continues Sandler's partnership with Netflix. He can currently be seen on the streamer in Hubie Halloween.

