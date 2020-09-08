Netflix scares up the first look at Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler is here to save Halloween.

After scoring rave reviews and an Independent Spirit Award for his dark turn in the hit indie Uncut Gems, the Sandman is back in his element with the first look at Netflix's Hubie Halloween.

Image zoom Netflix

Set for an Oct. 7 release, the comedy from frequent collaborator Steven Brill (Mr. Deeds, Little Nicky) stars Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike.

The film includes a Happy Gilmore reunion with Sandler and Julie Bowen once again playing love interests, while the rest of the eclectic cast features Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Schneider, Ray Liotta, June Squibb, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson.

Image zoom Netflix

Image zoom Netflix

Image zoom Netflix

No word on if this is the movie Sandler threatened to make that is "so bad on purpose" since he didn't win an Oscar for Uncut Gems.