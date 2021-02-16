Watch Adam Sandler celebrate Happy Gilmore anniversary by taunting Shooter McGavin

Happy Gilmore type Movie genre Comedy

Sports

The anniversary is right!

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore, one of Adam Sandler's earliest breakout hits. And the Sandman celebrated by returning to the links — and taunting his pompous rival from the film, Shooter McGavin (Christoper McDonald).

"It's been 25 years since I've done this, let's see what happens," Sandler said in a video posted to social media, in which he recorded himself showing off Happy's patented home-run swing. "Shooter MacGavin, this is for you." After launching a ball off screen, he updated viewers: "I'm not lying to you, that is smashed. Smashed. That went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter."

Starring Sandler, McDonald, Julie Bowen, Carl Weathers, and Bob Barker in a very not wrong cameo, Happy Gilmore was a commercial hit, paving the way for the actor's run as a sports movie hall of famer. Sandler subsequently led The Water Boy, The Longest Yard, and Uncut Gems, and he has Netflix's Hustle up next.

