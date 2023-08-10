The comedian's wife and two daughters join him in the upcoming Netflix comedy, out Aug. 25.

Adam Sandler and his family star in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah first trailer

Adam Sandler helps his real-life daughter navigate the woes of teenhood in the first trailer for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, his upcoming Netflix comedy that also features the rest of his family.

Adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 coming-of-age novel of the same name, Bat Mitzvah stars the comedian's daughter Sunny Sandler as Stacy, a young girl who, along with her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), has long dreamt of throwing the most epic bat mitzvah. However, when Stacy sees Lydia kissing the boy she has a crush on, she declares the friendship over, along with future dreams of living in "adjoining lofts in Tribeca in Taylor Swift's building."

Sandler plays his daughter's onscreen father, while his wife of twenty years Jackie, and daughter Sadie Sandler, also appear in supporting roles. (It's not uncommon for the comedian's family to make cameos in his films, having appeared in Big Daddy, Hubie Halloween, and Murder Mystery, among others.) Sandler also reunites with his Uncut Gems costar Idina Menzel, who once again plays his wife and Stacy's mother.

The comedy from director Sammi Cohen also stars Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie Hoffman and counts Sandler as a producer. "As much as kids will see themselves in this, adults will too," Cohen told Netflix's Tudum, adding that the movie provides "insight to this very Jewish coming-of-age experience but speaks to broader themes about what it means to be a kid today. Most of the time it's a fun, exhilarating ride, but sometimes your stomach drops and you think the world will end. But hey, that's being 13."

As for the Swift shoutout in the film, the Sandman was recently spotted at the pop star's star-studded final Eras concert stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah debuts Aug. 25 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

