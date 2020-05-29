Adam Sandler wishes his late Grown Ups son Cameron Boyce a happy 21st birthday

Adam Sandler is paying tribute to a cinematic son he lost too soon.

"Happy birthday to Cameron. Would have been 21 years old. Such a great kid. We all miss him a lot. Especially his incredible family," Sandler wrote on Instagram. He also shared a link to K(NO)W SUDEP NOW, an initiative to raise awareness of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, the official name for the young actor's cause of death.

Boyce had a breakout role in Grown Ups as the spoiled son of Sandler's character, and went on to star in numerous Disney Channel projects. His final screen appearance will be in the upcoming series Paradise City, expected to debut later this year.

"Too Young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us," Sandler wrote at the time of Boyce's death.