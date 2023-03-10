Driver said his son also thought the 1964 version of Mary Poppins was "okay.”

Adam Driver says his son hates movies and has 'no interest' in seeing his new film 65

Over the years, Adam Driver has been Star Wars' lightsaber-wielding First Order leader Kylo Ren, a zombie-slaying police officer in The Dead Don't Die, and a divorced dad doing his best in Marriage Story… and his young son genuinely couldn't care less.

The actor revealed that his son, whose name has not been shared, totally hates movies and isn't interested in seeing his dad fight dinosaurs in his futuristic action flick 65 in the slightest.

"I tell him, like, 'Oh, we're going to do movies sometimes.' He's like, 'Oh, that's cool. I hate movies,'" Driver said on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday. "He hates them! I finally showed him Mary Poppins as the first movie, and he's like, 'Eh, it was okay.'"

"We're like, 'Do you want to watch anything else?'" he continued. "He's like, 'No, I'm not interested.'"

That certainly hasn't stopped Driver from trying to make a film fan out of him yet. In fact, the actor revealed that he accepted the role of interstellar pilot Mills in 65 in part because his son loves dinosaurs so much.

"It was like dinosaurs and laser guns, and he's into dinosaurs, so I was like, 'I'm in,'" he said. "Then we went, and he kind of knew everything. The guy was introducing [the dinosaurs] like, 'Oh, this might be a little scary. Don't be scared.' He's like, 'No. Gallimimus. Eoraptor.' He was naming everything. He was really into it."

While he might enjoy his dad's prehistoric screen partners, that doesn't mean Driver's son is ready to sit down in a theater with some popcorn and see him go toe-to-toe with a T. Rex. "He doesn't want to see the movie because it's too scary," Driver said. "So I basically made this thing for him to watch that he has no interest in watching."

But there may be hope for Driver yet. Last month, PEOPLE revealed that he and his wife, Joanne Tucker, are expecting their second child together, so there's still a chance that at least one of his offspring might enjoy his work.

Watch Driver discuss his son's cynical approach to cinema — and his own childhood fear of quicksand — in the clip above.

