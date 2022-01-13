"After 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over."

Adam Driver skipped the House of Gucci wrap party to get his 'difficult' character 'out of my system'

Adam Driver had to say arrivederci to his House of Gucci gang a little early to help scrub the complex character's psyche from his own.

"In some ways, House of Gucci was the most difficult. I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci," Driver told W magazine in a recent cover story about his role as the murdered fashion heir who was killed by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). "The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man — those qualities were interesting to think about. But after 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over."

In general, he continued, he tends to leave jobs "immediately" so he can begin detoxing.

"I haven't been to a wrap party since Girls," the 38-year-old said, referencing his star-making turn in Lena Dunham's HBO dramedy series. "I just want to get the character out of my system and go home."

Adam Driver Adam Driver at the 'House of Gucci' premiere | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Still, Driver expressed admiration for his Gucci cast and crew, adding that he particularly liked working with director Ridley Scott on two projects in 2021: House of Gucci and the historical epic The Last Duel.

"I f---ing love him," Driver said. "He uses four cameras at a minimum, and it's like theater-in-the-round. He draws his own storyboards, and the productions move very fast. He doesn't lose momentum over a meaningless detail."

Driver previously told EW he also had a blast filming scenes with Gaga, particularly a sex scene in which they improvised feral noises in the heat of the moment.

"We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but we winged it!" the Oscar nominee said with a laugh. "I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go."

